Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
