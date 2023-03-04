Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

