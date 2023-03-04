Compugen’s (CGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.70. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.