Comparing PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and PCS Edventures!.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $18.49 million 1.23 -$1.40 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 1.98 $730,000.00 $0.01 6.41

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com 22.60% 191.16% 48.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

