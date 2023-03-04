Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 13,324 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26.

COLL stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

