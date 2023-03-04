Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 13,324 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %
COLL stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
