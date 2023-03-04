Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Cormark

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Colabor Group Price Performance
Shares of GCL stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$80.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.
