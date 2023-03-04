Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Cormark

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$80.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

