CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $141.91 million and $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

