Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDRO stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

