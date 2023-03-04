Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 105 at Barclays

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

