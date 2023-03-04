Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 105 at Barclays

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Coats Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.
Coats Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.