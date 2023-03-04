Clover Finance (CLV) Price Tops $0.0729 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $121,530.84 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

