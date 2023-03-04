Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Susan Miranda Green Sells 8,700 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.