Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clarus by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Clarus by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 239,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

