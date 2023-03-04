Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $64,910,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $28,866,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,464,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

