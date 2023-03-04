Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

CIVB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $341.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

