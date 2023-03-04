Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.15. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.