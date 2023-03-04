Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.15. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 700,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

