Citigroup Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $41.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,632 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

