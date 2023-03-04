Citigroup Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 699,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

