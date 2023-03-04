Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.74% of Cincinnati Financial worth $244,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $121.06. 501,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,925. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

