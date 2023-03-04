Cigna’s (CI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

