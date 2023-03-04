Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

About Cidara Therapeutics

CDTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

