Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

