Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
