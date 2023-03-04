CIBC Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$230.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$200.25.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$185.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.77. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.07 and a 52 week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,959,791.46. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

