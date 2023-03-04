Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel Sells 400,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

