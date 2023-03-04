China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $0.39 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

