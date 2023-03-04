China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.58

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.08.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

