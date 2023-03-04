China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.46. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
