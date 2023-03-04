Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.74 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $36.88 or 0.00164853 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $245.74 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,664,026 coins and its circulating supply is 6,664,026 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

