Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

