Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

