Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

CHKP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 681,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,854. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

