Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CLDT opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,680.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after buying an additional 186,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

