Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,025. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

