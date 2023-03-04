ChargePoint’s (CHPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.34.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

