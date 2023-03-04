Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.58. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 3,979 shares traded.

Ceres Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$79.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity, and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

