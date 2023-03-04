Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $6.40. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1,410,447 shares trading hands.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

