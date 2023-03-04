Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Purchases $11,520.00 in Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) CEO Saagar Govil acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $11,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Cemtrex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CETX. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

