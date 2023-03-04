CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CCCS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 1,367,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,439. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock worth $340,307. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $898,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $538,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 447,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,568,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

