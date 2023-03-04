CBET Token Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00423478 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.45 or 0.28624292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.