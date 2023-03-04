CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. CBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

