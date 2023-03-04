Carvana’s (CVNA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair cut Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Carvana to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE CVNA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

