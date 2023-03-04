CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $175,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

KMX traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 1,293,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,745. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

