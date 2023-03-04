CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of CarGurus worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 49.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 141.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 932,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 191,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

