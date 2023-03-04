CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. CareDx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in CareDx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

