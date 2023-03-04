Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $238.12 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and $238.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.99 or 0.07022982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00074707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024423 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,672,223,697 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

