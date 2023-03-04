Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 1,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

