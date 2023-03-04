CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,195. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

