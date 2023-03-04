CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVVUF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,195. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.
About CanAlaska Uranium
