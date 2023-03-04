Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $7.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

