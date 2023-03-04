Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,996.37

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,996.37 ($60.29) and traded as low as GBX 4,837.60 ($58.38). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,860 ($58.65), with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Camellia Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,823.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,986.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,138.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

