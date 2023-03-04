Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 763.2% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 42.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of CCJ opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

