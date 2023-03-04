Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 33,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,657. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

