Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $217,491.84 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 151,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

