Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $217,491.84 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CLMT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 151,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.05.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
